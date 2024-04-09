Warming temperatures through the middle of the week

A building ridge of high pressure over Southern California is bringing the heat this week! While we're not tracking records, the First Alert Weather Team is tracking the arrival of temperatures in the 90s for the first time in 2024.

The 90s will grace the desert through the workweek before a trough of low pressure arrives this weekend. Its arrival will bring a stronger onshore flow, with gusts 20-30 MPH expected, along with a drop into the 70s by Sunday.

Temperatures will rebound into the 80s following the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The current outlook looks to keep temperatures a bit more seasonable and consistent through the middle of next week.

