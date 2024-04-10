90s for the first time in 2024

The 90s are here! Highs are running ~10° above average, but we're staying away from record temperatures. The ridge of high pressure over Southern California will bring the heat for the remainder of this workweek.

As a low-pressure system moves to the south on Friday, wind speeds will strengthen through the afternoon. Continued strengthening is expected into the weekend, peaking Saturday night with gusts exceeding 30 MPH around the Coachella Valley.

A slight chance for showers exists Saturday night, but the focus will be on the wind when it comes to festival-goers, especially those camping. Temperatures will cool into the 70s on Sunday before quickly returning to the 80s next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!