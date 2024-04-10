Warming trend continues for now, cooler and breezier conditions ahead

A ridge of high pressure is keeping conditions warm and dry for now. A warming trend will continue through the end of the work week, with Thursday expected to be the warmest day, before a cool down begins.

An incoming trough of low pressure is expected to drop temperatures beneath the seasonal average (86°) by this weekend. Temperatures will remain in the mid 70s to low 80s through Sunday.

This incoming low pressure system will also bring breezy onshore winds with gusts between 20-30 MPH. While winds are not expected to be strong, it would be a good idea for festival goers to bring sunglasses, bandannas, etc. to avoid airborne dust.

Seasonable and fair conditions will return by the beginning of next week.