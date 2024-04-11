Feeling the heat today, but a windy weekend will bring cooler air for festivalgoers

Onshore flow will strengthen Friday afternoon, bringing 20-30 MPH gusts to the desert. The strongest winds arrive Saturday, with gusts exceeding 30 MPH, and blowing dust is likely.

As the low-pressure system moves down the coast, wet weather will arrive in Southern California by Saturday. Rain chances in the Coachella Valley are minimal at this point, especially for accumulation, but don't be caught off guard by a few drops. The better chance to use your windshield wipers will be west of the mountains.

As a result of the passing system, temperatures will be quick to drop into the 70s by Sunday. Highs will rebound into the 80s next week and look to remain consistently seasonable.

