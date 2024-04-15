Weaker winds and warmer temperatures to start the work week

A ridge of high pressure has allowed winds to weaken after a gusty weekend in the desert. Breezy winds are expected to continue throughout this otherwise mild Monday.

Monday marks the beginning of this week's warming trend into the 90s. Temperatures will stay just below the seasonal average (86°) today before soaring into the 90s by Tuesday.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week before temperatures drop back into the low 90s. At this time, The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the potential for the valley's first triple-digit day of the year near the middle of the week.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid 90s through the second weekend of the festival season.