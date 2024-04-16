Rapid rise into the 90s today

It's been a mild start to the work week thus far but a big warm up is on the way today! As high pressure continues to build over the southwest, daytime highs will rise into the low 90s today.

This rapid rise will continue through Wednesday, which looks to be the warmest day of the work week with temperatures in the mid-90s.

Cooler, cloudier and breezier conditions are expected near the end of the work week as low pressure briefly moves in.

Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures in the mid to high 90s are expected to return by this weekend.