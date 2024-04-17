Skip to Content
Local Forecast

This week: Warm afternoons, breezy evenings

By
Published 4:31 PM

High temperatures climbed into the upper-90s this afternoon, more than 10° above average for the date.

Each evening this week will feel a breezy west wind, with gusts generally 20-25 MPH. Isolated stronger gusts are possible closer to the San Gorgonio Pass.

Partly cloudy skies join on Thursday, but temperatures will remain in the 90s for the remainder of the week. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking this weekend's heat closely, as some valley communities could reach their first triple-digit-day of the year on Sunday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Haley Clawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content