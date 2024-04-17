This week: Warm afternoons, breezy evenings

High temperatures climbed into the upper-90s this afternoon, more than 10° above average for the date.

Each evening this week will feel a breezy west wind, with gusts generally 20-25 MPH. Isolated stronger gusts are possible closer to the San Gorgonio Pass.

Partly cloudy skies join on Thursday, but temperatures will remain in the 90s for the remainder of the week. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking this weekend's heat closely, as some valley communities could reach their first triple-digit-day of the year on Sunday.

