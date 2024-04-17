Skip to Content
Warming trend continues, breezy winds ahead

Today is expected to be the warmest day of the work week as temperatures reach the mid-90s. Conditions will remain warm through the week but some changes are ahead.

A weak trough low pressure will bring breezy winds to the valley starting Wednesday afternoon. Breezy winds will remain apart of the forecast through Friday, which will lead to a slight dip in daytime high temperatures.

Calmer winds and a warmer conditions will return by this weekend. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s with the potential to push into the triple digits by Sunday. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

