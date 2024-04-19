Gusty Friday night, warming through the weekend

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the San Gorgonio Pass until early Saturday morning. Within the advised area, gusts could exceed 60 MPH. Use extra caution while driving, as blowing sand and dust can reduce visibility on roadways. Wind gusts of 30-35 MPH are expected around the rest of the Coachella Valley.

If you're headed out to the festival grounds tonight, remember your bandanas to protect yourself from the blowing dust. Winds will relax for the rest of the weekend, and the heat will become the focus of the forecast.

High temperatures will approach 100° on Sunday. Don't underestimate the effects of heat! Temperatures will cool into the 80s by the middle of next week, which also means we'll be discussing gusty winds once again.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!