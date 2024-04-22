Above-normal for now; cooling through the week

High temperatures more than 10° above average were felt in Palm Springs again this afternoon. The taste of summer is short-lived, with 80s returning by midweek.

Breezy conditions can be expected Monday evening, especially along I-10, but the onshore flow will become more established Tuesday through Friday as an area of low pressure moves across the region.

The cooling trend will continue through the end of the workweek. The cooldown also means we will continue to talk about wind each day into the start of Stagecoach weekend. Dusty conditions are expected for Day 1 of the festival, so don't forget those bandanas!

