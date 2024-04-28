Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Temperatures return to the 90s

Spencer Blum
By
Published 5:49 PM

We remain under the influence of a warming trend thanks to building high pressure across the eastern Pacific and Southern California. Temperatures today (at 5:30 PM) were between 6 and 9 degrees warmer than this same time yesterday.

Conditions on Monday will be fairly similar, albeit a few degrees warmer. We'll start the day in the low 60s, with highs reaching the low 90s for the afternoon.

Daily high temperatures will remain in the 90s for the foreseeable future. There will be some variations from day to day, but highs in the low to mid-90s are expected. Crystal clear blue skies are also in the forecast for much of next week, with a few more clouds possible heading into next weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content