Temperatures return to the 90s

We remain under the influence of a warming trend thanks to building high pressure across the eastern Pacific and Southern California. Temperatures today (at 5:30 PM) were between 6 and 9 degrees warmer than this same time yesterday.

Conditions on Monday will be fairly similar, albeit a few degrees warmer. We'll start the day in the low 60s, with highs reaching the low 90s for the afternoon.

Daily high temperatures will remain in the 90s for the foreseeable future. There will be some variations from day to day, but highs in the low to mid-90s are expected. Crystal clear blue skies are also in the forecast for much of next week, with a few more clouds possible heading into next weekend.