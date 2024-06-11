Continued warmer than normal conditions

Highs yesterday hit 106 and we'll see very similar highs later this afternoon.

We're only slightly above normal, but areas surrounding from the Central Valley of California to Las Vegas and Phoenix will be under more significant heat, with heat advisories and excessive heat warnings through Thursday in many instances.

A Coastal Eddy lingers along the SoCal coast, which brings in a stronger marine layer, helping to keep most of SoCal temperatures a little more reasonable through the week.

Into the weekend, highs jump a few degrees, holding close to 110 until Monday.