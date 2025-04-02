Less wind, below average temps to wrap up the week

Wind speeds eased a great deal overnight, so this morning is much calmer after nearly a week of gusty winds. Low pressure is moving out of the region, and high pressure will move in.

An Air Quality Alert remains in place through noon, but so far this morning, AQI is in the "Good" range across the Valley.

The Jetstream has moved farther north, allowing the winds to ease.

Highs warm up quickly as we move into the weekend. Temps hit the 90s by early next week.