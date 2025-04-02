Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Less wind, below average temps to wrap up the week

By
Published 5:39 AM

Wind speeds eased a great deal overnight, so this morning is much calmer after nearly a week of gusty winds. Low pressure is moving out of the region, and high pressure will move in.

An Air Quality Alert remains in place through noon, but so far this morning, AQI is in the "Good" range across the Valley.

The Jetstream has moved farther north, allowing the winds to ease.

Highs warm up quickly as we move into the weekend. Temps hit the 90s by early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content