Gradual warming into the weekend

today at 6:07 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Highs today will remain about ten degrees below average in the wake of an area of low pressure that is now circulating over the Four Corners states.

Gusty winds have given way to calmer conditions. Temps are relatively cool today but a warming trend is on the way. Today, expect highs in the lower and middle 70s.

The Jetstream has moved farther north, so expect less wind and warmer temps.

Highs will soar well into the 90s by the middle of next week, with the potential for triple digits as we head into music festival season next weekend.

Patrick Evans

