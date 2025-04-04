High pressure means a warm weekend

Highs will start to climb as we head into the weekend.

Today we will remain slightly below average as the Jetstream hasn't yet moved farther north, but it will and that means warmer temps.

This afternoon, highs will reach the lower 80s, just a couple of degrees below average.

Expect fairly light winds, especially in comparison to the winds earlier in the week. This evening we will see some gusts between 15 and 20 m.p.h.

Highs will continue to warm through the week, reaching triple digits by Thursday, so NEXT weekend promises to be a hot one.