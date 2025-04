High pressure is pushing it's way into the region, elevating temps into the lower 100s by midweek.

Today, we expect those temps in the lower 90s, about 8 degrees above normal.

This evening, expect a few areas of breeziness as we approach sundown, but winds are generally expected to be light this week.

Highs climb to the lower 100s by Wednesday, so be sure to drink plenty of water, wear that sunscreen, and never leave a person or pet in your vehicle!