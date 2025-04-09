Triple digits in the forecast to end the week

Highs have been steadily rising since the weekend, and will peak over the next couple of days in the lower 100s. High pressure remains the primary culprit creating the heatwave.

The heatwave has spread to most of the Western states, and as far north at Oregon.

We will top out very close to 100 later this afternoon.

Highs will span the lower triple digits through Friday, and then as we move through Coachella weekend number 1, highs will drop back into the 90s.