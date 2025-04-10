Record highs possible today & tomorrow

High pressure remains the dominant feature on our forecast map, and it's pushing temps into record range later this afternoon.

Heat is expected to peak today and tomorrow, running in the lower 100s for both days.

Records both today and tomorrow are relatively low numbers, so they are within reach. The forecast cools a bit into the weekend, plus weekend records are closer to 110.

So through Festival Weekend One, highs will be well above average, but should drop out of triple digits by Saturday. We're looking at lower 90s most of next week.