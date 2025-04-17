First Alert Weather Alert for gusty winds continues

Winds remained gusty overnight, so our First Alert Weather Alert is still in effect until tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect to our North as well as an Air Quality Alert for windblown sand and dust.

Windspeeds are expected to gust to 40-plus miles per hour this afternoon and evening in the windiest locations.

Air quality presently is mostly in the "moderate" range, with pockets of lower AQI.

A cold front and area of low pressure are moving across the Western U.S. north of California, but that front is stirring up those gusty winds.

Winds will ease heading into Friday night, but expect gusty conditions through most of tomorrow. Temps will rebound after 48 hours of cooler than normal conditions.