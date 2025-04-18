Skip to Content
Gusty winds ease and temperatures warm into the weekend

today at 6:28 AM
The Gusty winds of the last 48 hours are gradually settling down, so we are no longer under a First Alert Weather Alert. Highs today will be subdued, but warm quickly for the weekend. An area of low pressure has now moved to our northeast, and as it moves farther away, the winds will continue to die down.

An Air Quality Watch remains in effect for windblown dust and sand through midnight tonight thanks to the last two days of winds.

Air quality this morning for the most part is in the "Good" or "Moderate" range.

Temps will remain below average today, hover in the upper 70s.

Into the weekend, we see incrementally warmer numbers, closer to seasonal averages for Saturday and Sunday. Lower 90s anticipated most of next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

