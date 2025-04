High pressure building in will keep us stable, calm and slightly warmer than normal this week.

Highs will run slightly above average, into the lower 90s, so be careful about your time outside in the latter part of the day. We'll see temps about 5 degrees above average.

Through the week, highs will remain a bit above average until Friday. Late Thursday into Friday, a weak trough to the north will kick-up some breeziness and cool us down in the 80s.