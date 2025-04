Highs topped out at 94 yesterday, 6 degrees above average. We'll see similar conditions this afternoon despite some breeziness. A weak low is passing through California, which is creating some breezy conditions, especially near the I-10 freeway corridor.

Highs today will once again top out in the lower 90s

Some slightly cooler temps are on the way for later this week and the weekend. Cooler air poised to move in will drop highs in the middle 80s by Friday.