Gusty winds causing travel headaches in the Valley

today at 6:23 AM
Gene Autry closed at the Whitewater Wash yesterday due to blowing sand and dust, and this morning, North Indian Canyon joined the list of wash road closures.

Low pressure swinging through is the culprit, enhancing winds just enough to cause lowered visibility (and some lowered air quality, too).

A secondary low will move across the Pacific Northwest into Friday, keeping wind speeds up into Saturday morning.

Winds will be strongest tonight and into Friday evening, with gusts approaching 40 m.p.h.

Temps will be substantially lower than normal for the weekend, down in the lower 80s, then we rebound quickly into the middle 90s by early next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

