Warming a bit through the week

Highs today will span the lower 90s as high pressure comes in from the West, keeping winds calmer and temps slightly above average.

The ridge of high pressure is pushing the Jetstream farther north, allowing those warmer temps to ease into the region.

Highs today should hit 92, about 2 degrees above average for this date.

Winds will be fairly light, with slight breeziness in the early evening hours.

Highs will peak on Friday then a frontal zone moves in Saturday. We'll see gusty conditions return, dropping temps through the 80s and down in the 70s. We'll rebound a bit Monday, but it looks like a cool start to May.