Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warming a bit through the week

By
today at 6:40 AM
Published 5:53 AM

Highs today will span the lower 90s as high pressure comes in from the West, keeping winds calmer and temps slightly above average.

The ridge of high pressure is pushing the Jetstream farther north, allowing those warmer temps to ease into the region.

Highs today should hit 92, about 2 degrees above average for this date.

Winds will be fairly light, with slight breeziness in the early evening hours.

Highs will peak on Friday then a frontal zone moves in Saturday. We'll see gusty conditions return, dropping temps through the 80s and down in the 70s. We'll rebound a bit Monday, but it looks like a cool start to May.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content