Seasonal temps to wrap up the week, gusty winds return Saturday

An area of high pressure will keep us sunny and seasonal today, with highs in the lower 80s, but we're watching changes coming up this weekend.

Much like the last couple of days, we'll see modestly breezy conditions this evening.

A significant trough drops in late Friday and into Saturday, bringing gusty winds, blowing sand & dust, and the potential for road closures. Also, a chance of spotty showers accompanies this storm system.

For that reason, the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will see temps falls into the 70s for a couple of days before returning to the 80s next week.