Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Gusty winds increase today, First Alert Weather Alert this weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:00 AM

A strong trough of low pressure is headed our way, and winds are already on the rise across the region.

As those winds increase, we will be under a First Alert Weather Alert tomorrow and Sunday, with gusts to 40 m.p.h. expected.

Highs will also see significant impact from this frontal zone. Today we expect highs in the middle 90s.

As that low moves and the Jetstream drops, highs will dip into the 70s by Sunday!

Winds will settle heading into next week, and temps will recover quickly. In fact, we'll be well above average by the middle of the week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content