Gusty winds increase today, First Alert Weather Alert this weekend

A strong trough of low pressure is headed our way, and winds are already on the rise across the region.

As those winds increase, we will be under a First Alert Weather Alert tomorrow and Sunday, with gusts to 40 m.p.h. expected.

Highs will also see significant impact from this frontal zone. Today we expect highs in the middle 90s.

As that low moves and the Jetstream drops, highs will dip into the 70s by Sunday!

Winds will settle heading into next week, and temps will recover quickly. In fact, we'll be well above average by the middle of the week.