Winds ease with spotty showers still possible

An area of low pressure is just to our East, but showers wrapping around that low could still pass through the Valley later today. Winds will gradually settle as the low gets farther away.

Best chance of showers is later this afternoon, between 3 and 6 p.m.

Rainfall totals were over a tenth of an inch in many valley cities.

Highs will be well below average today, hovering near 80, but we'll warm quickly this week.

By the latter part of this week, we'll be well into the triple digits with a very hot weekend on the way.