High increasing all week, with triple digits by the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:24 AM
Published 5:46 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) -- An area of low pressure is departing the region, and high pressure will build in bringing warmer conditions throughout the week and into the weekend.

Today, highs will linger in the 80s, just below seasonal norms.

As high pressure moves in, breezes will gradually ease. Today expect winds to max out in the 15-20 m.p.h.

We will be fully under the control of a broad ridge of high pressure this weekend, taking us well into the triple digits!

