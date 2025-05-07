Gradually warming into the triple digits

High pressure will push temps to near seasonal norms today (91) but well above average by tomorrow.

As high pressure builds in, winds will be lighter than we saw over the weekend. Expect warmer and calmer conditions through the weekend.

Highs today will top our near 90, but expect much hotter conditions by as soon as tomorrow.

The Jetstream will arch well to the North through the next few days, allowing temps to climb into the lower 100s.

Temperatures will peak on Saturday, but hotter than normal condition begin tomorrow and last into Monday before highs return to near normal by Tuesday.