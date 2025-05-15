Skip to Content
Breezy and mild into the weekend

today at 6:34 AM
High pressure will build in today and tomorrow, elevating temps into the lower 90s, near our seasonal norms.

A pair of Windblown Dust advisories remain in effect, as breezy conditions still prevail along the freeway corridor.

It will be breeziest in the evening hours as Sundowner Winds kick in, they will ease overnight.

Highs this afternoon look comfortable, and within a degree or two of seasonal averages.

Into the weekend, some slightly gustier winds arrive, pushing temps down into the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Triple digits return by the middle of next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

