Winds ease as temps rise this week

6:18 AM
A front departing the region will allow winds to relax today, with gusts to 20 m.p.h. expected. A Windblown Dust Advisory remains in effect this morning until early this afternoon.

Two of the main Whitewater Wash roads are also closed due to blowing sand and dust and reduced visibility. Indian Canyon and Gene Autry will reopen when conditions permit.

Winds will be breezy today, but far less windy than over the weekend.

Highs begin to warm today. Expect temps a few degrees above average.

Into the rest of the week, highs really jump, climbing close to 110 degrees by Thursday before dropping a bit for Memorial Day Weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

