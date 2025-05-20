Temps continued to rise this week

Skip to Content
By
today at 6:29 AM
Highs will span the triple digits through the Memorial Day weekend as high pressure builds in. A Heat Advisory is up for coastal areas, and we expect temps about 15 degrees above normal.

Winds will remain fairly light through the rest of the week, with gusts maxing out around10-15 m.p.h.

Thanks to the lighter winds, all Whitewater Wash roads are now open in and out of Palm Springs.

Highs will be in the lower 100s, rising to near 110 for tomorrow and Thursday.

Into Memorial Day Weekend, highs come back down to more reasonable levels, but remain in the lower triple digits all weekend long. Get the pool floats ready!

Patrick Evans

