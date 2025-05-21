Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Temps on the rise

By
Updated
today at 6:59 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs will climb to near 110 later today, and likely tomorrow as well. Highs pressure will keep the temps up above normal through the weekend.

Plan to drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated.

The average for the date is 96, but we'll see highs at least ten degrees above that number later this afternoon.

Heat Advisories are in place around coastal areas in anticipation of the coming heatwave.

Temps remain elevated through the Memorial Day Weekend, although today and tomorrow will like be the hottest days this week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content