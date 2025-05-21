Temps on the rise

Highs will climb to near 110 later today, and likely tomorrow as well. Highs pressure will keep the temps up above normal through the weekend.

Plan to drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated.

The average for the date is 96, but we'll see highs at least ten degrees above that number later this afternoon.

Heat Advisories are in place around coastal areas in anticipation of the coming heatwave.

Temps remain elevated through the Memorial Day Weekend, although today and tomorrow will like be the hottest days this week.