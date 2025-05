Highs will actually drop as we head into Memorial Day Weekend, but today we're still looking at temps 10 degrees above the norm.

Much like yesterday, highs will span the lower 100s, pushing close to 110.

We always want to remind you to maintain your hydration and be cautious in the hotter temps.

Expect some evening breeziness, with winds between 15 and 20 m.p.h.

Highs will be a bit more reasonable through the weekend, but still slightly above normal.