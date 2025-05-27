Skip to Content
Breezy and seasonal today, warmer this week

today at 5:52 AM
Highs today will top our near 98 degrees, which is exactly our seasonal norm for the date! The rest of the week will begin to warm up.

It's a bit breezy this morning, with winds in the 15 to 25 m.p.h. range, easing overnight.

A Windblown Dust Advisory remains in effect through 11 p.m. tonight.

So far, air quality has stayed in the "Good" or "Moderate" range; we continue to monitor those numbers.

Because of the winds and limited visibility, Gene Autry at the Whitewater Wash is closed this morning.

Highs really heat up through the week, topping out about ten degrees above normal by Friday. We'll again see some breeziness late Saturday into Sunday as a weak trough moves through. That will drop temps back into the 90s by Monday.

