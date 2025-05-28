Skip to Content
Highs starting to rise to end the week

today at 6:16 AM
Highs will gradually increase through Friday before we see a course correction over the weekend. A ridge of high pressure coupled with a moving Jetstream will allow temps to reach about ten degrees above normal by Friday.

As the Jetstream moves farther North, we'll notice warmer conditions starting this afternoon.

Yesterday we were pretty close to our seasonal norm (98), hitting 99 late yesterday afternoon. Today, triple digits will return.

By Saturday, the temps will start to ease, with some tropical moisture sliding through Saturday and Sunday. Early next week, we'll be back down in the 90s!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

