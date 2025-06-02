Skip to Content
Humidity lingers

By
Updated
today at 6:17 AM
Published 5:54 AM

A small surge of tropical moisture lingers this morning, with a low deck of clouds slowly burning off. Humidity and dew points remain quite high this morning, but will thin out later as low pressure moves Eastward.

By tomorrow morning we'll see slightly drier conditions, but that won't last long. Another area of low pressure drops in bringing a bit of moisture and a small chance of showers late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Showers are unlikely on the Valley floor, but a small chance of showers or storms lingers late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

After a bit of humidity through Wednesday, we dry out and heat up substantially. Expect some of the hottest temps of the year by next weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

