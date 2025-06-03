Humidity on the increase today & tonight

Skip to Content
Another area of low pressure will track trough the Coachella Valley late today and overnight, bringing higher humidity and the small threat of showers & thunderstorms.

The position of the Jetstream will enhance instability, sparking those potential storms, especially in the mountains and high desert communities.

You will begin to feel the increased atmospheric moisture later today as dew points begin to rise.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms is small (20%) for the Valley floor, but we are likely to see storms popping up in areas surrounding the Valley.

Highs are on track to be near seasonal norms (100), through tomorrow.

Temps will rise sharply as we hit the end of the week, and remain elevated through the weekend into next week. Stay hydrated in the coming heatwave.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

