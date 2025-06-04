Skip to Content
Humidity decreases, high temps increase into the weekend

today at 6:24 AM
The showers and storms of yesterday have cleared off to our East, and now lingering humidity will gradually decrease. Highs will be close seasonal norms today.

Low pressure will move out, and high pressure will build in bringing drier and hotter conditions through the weekend and into next week.

A flood watch remains in effect for high desert locations in California, Nevada, and much of Arizona, but will be canceled as we work out way through the day.

Temps are headed to 110 or hotter, so get ready for some summer like heat.

Patrick Evans

