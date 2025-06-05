Skip to Content
Breezy today and hotter tomorrow

By
Updated
today at 6:34 AM
Published 5:56 AM

Expect some breezy conditions periodically this afternoon, with highs holding in the lower 100s. We start to heat up into the weekend as an area of low pressure gets farther away from the Valley.

Atmospheric moisture will decrease into the weekend as well, so dew points will start to drop as highs climb.

Highs will be close to seasonal averages today, but begin to climb tomorrow.

The temps really spike into the weekend, with highs around the 110 mark all weekend into early next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

