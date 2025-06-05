Breezy today and hotter tomorrow

Expect some breezy conditions periodically this afternoon, with highs holding in the lower 100s. We start to heat up into the weekend as an area of low pressure gets farther away from the Valley.

Atmospheric moisture will decrease into the weekend as well, so dew points will start to drop as highs climb.

Highs will be close to seasonal averages today, but begin to climb tomorrow.

The temps really spike into the weekend, with highs around the 110 mark all weekend into early next week.