Highs will climb significantly into the weekend. High pressure takes control and won't relinquish that control until later next week.

As the heat rises, the dew points and humidity will drop, increasing fire danger and heat risks.

Highs today will only be a few degrees above our seasonal norms, but it will be increasingly important to hydrate and be aware of the heat risks.

Highs peak on Sunday and Monday, but remain elevated into most of next week.