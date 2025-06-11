High remain near 110 into the weekend

Highs have been hovering between 5 and 10 degrees above average, and temps rise heading into the weekend. Today we should top out neat 110.

The ridge of high pressure remains in place over the Western U.S., and that heat dome will push temps in the one-teens for the weekend.

It's important to take the heat seriously and do what you can to avoid heat-related illnesses. Be sure you're staying hydrated and avoiding exposure to the heat of the day as best you can.

Unfortunately, we're looking at even hotter conditions this weekend. Highs will climb into the one-teens, flirting with record -breaking temps.