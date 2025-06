High will remain above average through the week as high pressure grips the Western U.S., with increasing temps for the weekend.

As we have mentioned, heat safety will be paramount as temps soar close to 115 by Sunday.

This afternoon, highs will top our near 108, roughly 6 degrees above normal.

Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest days of the week, with temps peaking on Sunday. We don't see a great deal of cooling even into next week.