Cooling and breezy into the weekend

An area of low pressure dropping into the Pacific NW will bring cooler and gustier conditions this weekend, taking temps down into the lower 100s.

A Wind Advisory for areas surround the San Gorgonio Pass will be in effect from 11 a.m. today until 11 p.m. tomorrow due some gusty NW winds expected.

Gene Autry is closed at the Whitewater Wash due to blowing sand and dust this morning, and winds will pick up a bit this afternoon into tomorrow.

Winds will subside a bit heading into Sunday, but today will be gusty, especially near the I-10 freeway.

With a bit of a breeze, temps are easing. Today we'll see highs below 110 for the first time this week.

Even cooler temps are on the way this weekend, with highs will actually be slightly below normal through Monday! The Summer Solstice arrives at 7:42 p.m. so Summer officially begins this evening!