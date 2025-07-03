Normal temps for the holiday, heating up this weekend

Highs today and tomorrow will hover near seasonal norms (108), but hotter temps will return as soon as next week. A weak trough moves past us to the North, but high pressure will be the driving force through the weekend and into next week.

Smoke remains an issue through SoCal, with an Air Quality Alert in place through Saturday for much of the region. Fireworks can have a significant, but short-lived, impact on air quality. We will be tracking AQI through the weekend.

With that big area of high pressure moving in, monsoonal moisture will stay well to our East for the weekend and into next week. That means despite some hotter temps, the lower dew points and humidity will stay with us.

Highs, as mentioned, will be near seasonal norms, but please note that's still quite warm! It will be a clear and warm evening for Village Fest in Palm Springs. There are also July 4th festivities tonight in Coachella as they celebrate one day early.

Tomorrow evening, the fireworks forecast is pretty good. Highs will remain near 108 tomorrow and we see temps drop nicely after sunset.

Heat returns with a vengeance into next week, with those one-teens headed back in. All the way up to 115 by midweek, so be prepared for the hotter temps.