Humidity lingers today into tomorrow

A bit of monsoonal moisture continues to slide in from Arizona, giving us partly cloudy skies and the slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms around the region.

The chance of storms on the Valley floor are very low: at or below 20%, but there's a better chance in the mountains and high desert communities.

Dew points will be higher today through the afternoon and evening, and similar tomorrow.

Highs today, like yesterday, will be lower than normal!

Temps return to near normal, and we dry out nicely heading through the weekend and into next week.