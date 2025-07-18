Skip to Content
Monsoonal moisture to ease by the weekend

Highs will remain below average, but the chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers through this afternoon in our forecast as Monsoonal Moisture plays a big role.

The chance of showers or storms is low (we did see some passing showers between 5am and 6am this morning). That chance peaks in the afternoon today.

Highs will be below normal in to the weekend, but it will still feel sticky out there.

Dew points will dry up as we head into the weekend.

We do warm up a little bit, but highs remain at or below normal conditions (109).

