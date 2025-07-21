Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Seasonable & Reasonable this week

By
today at 6:27 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Monsoonal moisture is easing, so we are a bit drier, and temps will remain below seasonal norms most of the week. Today, expect highs around 105 and that's true most of this week.

The temperature outlook for the week is very comfortable considering the calendar.

Dew points and humidity levels will remain elevated today, but dry out by tomorrow. Evaporative coolers will struggle today.

All week, temps will hover near 105 with a little increase in humidity by Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content