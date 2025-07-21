Seasonable & Reasonable this week

Monsoonal moisture is easing, so we are a bit drier, and temps will remain below seasonal norms most of the week. Today, expect highs around 105 and that's true most of this week.

The temperature outlook for the week is very comfortable considering the calendar.

Dew points and humidity levels will remain elevated today, but dry out by tomorrow. Evaporative coolers will struggle today.

All week, temps will hover near 105 with a little increase in humidity by Saturday.