Comfortable conditions prevail all week

today at 6:21 AM
Published 5:53 AM

Highs will remain 5 or so degrees below normal through Saturday, giving us a very pleasant wrap up to the week, while monsoonal moisture remains held at bay.

Highs yesterday hit 104, and today will be quite similar.

Today, humidity values will be lower, making sure it remains comfortable throughout the day.

Anticipate a breezy afternoon and evening, with winds near the 20 m.p.h.

By Sunday, the temps start to creep upwards just a bit, heading to 110 by Tuesday next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

