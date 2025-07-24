Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A comfortable stretch of days into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:35 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs remain below average as we head into the weekend. We will those "cooler" temps through Sunday then warm up early next week.

Highs today will be similar to what we've experienced throughout the week, running about 5 degrees below average.

Dew points are looking good today! Those numbers are down in the 30s and 40s which means you can use evaporative coolers instead of AC to save some money when cooling your home.

Early next week, highs start to climb. We'll reach 110 by midweek, then the highs drop back down for the latter part of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content