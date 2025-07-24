A comfortable stretch of days into the weekend

Highs remain below average as we head into the weekend. We will those "cooler" temps through Sunday then warm up early next week.

Highs today will be similar to what we've experienced throughout the week, running about 5 degrees below average.

Dew points are looking good today! Those numbers are down in the 30s and 40s which means you can use evaporative coolers instead of AC to save some money when cooling your home.

Early next week, highs start to climb. We'll reach 110 by midweek, then the highs drop back down for the latter part of next week.